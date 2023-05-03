PM Barzani stresses holding Kurdistan Region elections on time

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday reiterated the need for holding regional elections this year in a meeting with German diplomats in Erbil.

PM Barzani received State Secretary of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Jochen Flasbarth and State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Finance Werner Gatzer, where they discussed strengthening bilateral relations between Erbil and Berlin, as well as resolving the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi federal government.

The prime minister expressed his gratitude for Germany’s support in the fight against ISIS as well as recognizing the atrocities committed against the Yezidi people as genocide. He expressed the Region’s willingness to improve ties with the European country in all sectors.

PM Barzani “stressed the importance of holding the Kurdistan Region’s elections in 2023,” according to a readout of the meeting.

The Region is set to hold its sixth parliamentary elections on November 18, after the political parties failed to reach a deal to hold the polls last year in October.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the Kurdish region’s two leading parties, have held numerous rounds of discussions on amending the election law and reactivating the electoral commission. They have yet to reach a consensus.

PM Barzani has repeatedly assured his readiness to fully facilitate the process in order to hold the elections on time.

In Wednesday’s meeting, the officials also highlighted the KRG’s ninth cabinet reform agenda which includes the digitalization of public services, and the current state of affairs of the internally displaced peoples and their voluntary return to their places of origin. The implementation of the Sinjar Agreement and the consequences of climate change were also discussed.