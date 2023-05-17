Security

KRG Minister of Interior, Iraqi National Security Advisor discuss Iraqi-Iranian border security

The Iraqi border, particularly with Turkey and Iran, is regularly bombarded with artillery fire, fighter jets, and so-called ‘suicide drones’ on alleged positions of opposition groups to Tehran and Ankara.
author_image Kurdistan 24
KRG Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed (second from the right) during his meeting with Iraqi National Security Advisor, Qasim al-Araji, and his accompanying delegation, May 17, 2023. (Photo: Rebar Ahmed/ Twitter)
Kurdistan Rebar Ahmed Qasim al-Araji Iraqi-Iranian border KRG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed on Wednesday met with Iraqi National Security Advisor, Qasim al-Araji, in Erbil. 

The Interior Minister tweeted that he had a “productive meeting with the Iraqi National Security Advisor, and his accompanying delegation, in reviewing and enhancing measures that reinforce border security to safeguard citizens, control illegal activities, and uphold the law.” 

On May 9, Colonel Karwan Khoshnaw, the spokesperson for the first border zone, told Kurdistan 24 that 36 surveillance towers will be built along the Iraqi-Iranian border.

The spokesperson for the Iranian foreign ministry “welcomed” Iraq’s efforts to tighten its border security amid ongoing mass protests in Iran.

Both Iran and Turkey have been urged to respect Iraq's sovereignty, including the Kurdistan Region, following drone and missile strikes targeting alleged groups in the Region.

