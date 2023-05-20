South Korea to lift travel ban on Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A top delegation from the South Korean parliament on Saturday met with a delegation from the Iraqi House of Representatives in Baghdad, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) announced.

The Iraqi delegation includes the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, Dylan Ghafoor Salih, and the Chairman of the Iraqi-Korean Friendship Committee, Muhammad Siddiq Muhammad.

The South Korean delegation was headed by Han Byung-do, the Iraqi-Korean Friendship Committee, South Korea's Ambassador to Iraq, Choi Sung-soo, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, both sides focused on enhancing and developing bilateral relations between Iraq and South Korea by activating the Friendship Committee and exchanging visits.

Salih commended South Korea's ongoing support for Iraq and called on South Korean companies to invest in Iraq. He also requested that the South Korean government review its decision to prevent South Koreans from traveling to Iraq.

Meanwhile, the South Korean delegation confirmed that they would present a recommendation to the South Korean government to lift the travel ban on Iraq.

“Iraq today is safer, more stable and prosperous, which encourages them to enhance communication and practical, constructive and tangible cooperation to serve the interests of both parties,” the South Korean delegation noted.