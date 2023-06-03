PM Barzani wishes 12th-grade students success

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, on Saturday expressed his support in a tweet to 12th-grade students on their first day of the bachelorette exam.

“On the first day of the 12th-grade examination, I wish success to the students,” PM Barzani said in the tweet.

He asked the families and teachers of the students to help students manage their stress during this difficult time.

“Dear students, a stronger Kurdistan needs you in all fields and I believe in your abilities,” Barzani added.

More than 117,000 students are set to take the exams, Minister of Education Alan Hama Saeed told Kurdistan 24 on Saturday morning. Mr. Saeed visited an exam hall in Duhok on the first day of exams to oversee the testing.

The scores of the final senior exams are a major determinant for a student's eligibility for university and college studies, which are often described by parents and educators as critical for gaining admission.

The test results are expected to be announced in late-June following the Islamic holiday of Eid Al-Adha, estimated to begin on June 28.