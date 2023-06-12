Russian soldier allegedly killed in northern Aleppo: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Monday that a Russian soldier was killed, while four others were seriously injured in alleged Turkish shelling in northern Aleppo.

Turkish shells reportedly hit a Russian armored vehicle near the Umm Al-Hosh-Harbel farms in the countryside of northern Aleppo.

The area, which is controlled by Syrian government and Kurdish forces, was targeted by heavy artillery, while the Russian convoy passed through the area. Russian military helicopters reportedly transported the injured and dead from the area.

Violence in the area recently escalated, after a Turkish drone on Saturday killed three fighters of the People's Protection Units (YPG) in the Shahba area of northern Aleppo.

On Sunday, five missiles fell near Turkish bases near the Bab al-Salam border crossing, in response, the Turkish army started shelling villages nea Tal Rifaat.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense have claimed that 12 YPG fighters lost their lives as a result of the shelling. But this has not been confirmed or denied by the YPG.

Samantha Teal from the Rojava Information Centre (RIC), told Kurdistan 24 that activity in northern Aleppo has been intense.

"There was one Turkish drone strike two days ago alongside the continual hovering of drones in the sky, plus ongoing shelling around the outskirts of Tal Rifaat from Turkey," she said. "Following this, two Turkish military bases in SNA-controlled Azaz countryside were reportedly targeted from Shahba region."

Moreover, she confirmed that the "direct targeting of Russian soldiers in AANES-governed territory (Autonomous Administration for Northeast Syria) appears to be an escalatory step for Turkey but the circumstances surrounding the strike are still unclear."