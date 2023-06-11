Turkish shelling hits northern Aleppo after Turkish base targeted

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish forces with heavy artillery shelled several villages in northern Aleppo controlled by Kurdish forces and the Syrian government, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Sunday.

The Turkish shelling came after Turkish forces in Aleppo’s countryside were targeted by missiles fired from areas under control by Kurdish and Syrian government forces in northern Aleppo.

The missile attack struck two Turkish military bases: the Kaljebrin base and a base near the Bab Al-Salama crossing.

Turkish forces and their proxies fired heavy artillery shells on the vicinity of Tal Rifaat city, Abin, Kashta’ar, Mara’anaz, Tatimrash, Al-Malkiya, Soghanka and Herasha in Sherawa district in the Afrin countryside. The area is controlled by Syrian government and Kurdish forces.

Moreover, the area is inhabited by thousands of displaced Kurds from Afrin, who fled the Turkish offensive in Afrin in March 2018.

The area in northern Aleppo is known for its frequent artillery shelling and missile strikes between Turkish and Kurdish forces, which began after Turkish forces took control of Afrin. Turkey also regularly carries out drone strikes in the area.

On Saturday, a Turkish drone strike killed three Kurdish fighters in northern Aleppo.

According to a tweet of the Syrian-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC), this is the 17th Turkish drone strike in northeast Syria since the start of the year.