Turkish drones and shelling hit Manbij and northern Aleppo

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish drones and artillery shelling on Tuesday hit positions of the Manbij Military Council and the Syrian army in Afrin’s Shara district in northern Aleppo amidst continued escalation in the area.

The Manbij Military Council (MMC) in a statement said two of their fighters were killed by a Turkish drone strike in the countryside of Manbij. Furthermore, Turkish military forces shelled positions near Manbij.

Moreover, the local Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported that a Turkish drone reportedly hit Syrian government forces in the vicinity of the village of Tanab in the Shara district of Afrin.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) also reported that three Syrian soldiers were killed by Turkish shelling in the vicinity of Aqiba village in Sherawa district in Afrin, which lies in northern Aleppo.

Turkish forces recently also with heavy artillery shelled several villages in northern Aleppo controlled by Kurdish forces and the Syrian government, and carried out several Turkish drone strikes.