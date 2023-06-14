Security

Turkish drones and shelling hit Manbij and northern Aleppo

Turkish drones and artillery shelling on Tuesday hit positions in northern Aleppo and Manbij.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Turkish shelling and drone strikes hit Manbij on Tuesday (Photo: Manbij Military Council)
Turkish shelling and drone strikes hit Manbij on Tuesday (Photo: Manbij Military Council)
Syria northern Aleppo Manbij Turkish Army

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish drones and artillery shelling on Tuesday hit positions of the Manbij Military Council and the Syrian army in Afrin’s Shara district in northern Aleppo amidst continued escalation in the area.

The Manbij Military Council (MMC) in a statement said two of their fighters were killed by a Turkish drone strike in the countryside of Manbij. Furthermore, Turkish military forces shelled positions near Manbij.

Moreover, the local Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported that a Turkish drone reportedly hit Syrian government forces in the vicinity of the village of Tanab in the Shara district of Afrin.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) also reported that three Syrian soldiers were killed by Turkish shelling in the vicinity of Aqiba village in Sherawa district in Afrin, which lies in northern Aleppo.

Turkish forces recently also with heavy artillery shelled several villages in northern Aleppo controlled by Kurdish forces and the Syrian government, and carried out several Turkish drone strikes.

 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive