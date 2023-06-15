Iraq plays an important role in normalization between Saudi Arabia and Iran: EU High Representative

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Josep Borrell, EU High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, told Kurdistan 24’s Barzan Hassan during the seventh Brussels conference on Syria, that Iraq plays an important role in the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Moreover, he praised the Iraqi government “the good cooperation with the European Union in some fields in particular, on the field of migration.”

Furthermore, he underlined Iraq plays a key regional role in balancing multiple tensions in the region. “They have been playing an important role in the normalization of the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Iran,” he said.

Read More: PHOTOS: EU’s chief diplomat takes bazaar tour before leaving Kurdistan Region

Therefore, he called the Iraqi government a factor of stability. “The (Iraqi) Minister invited me to the Baghdad conference, that will take place in November, so I hope I will have the occasion to go back to Iraq and maybe also to Kurdistan…”

“It certainly was very well received and my message can only be a message of cooperation and mutual understanding between the different institutions of the country,” he concluded.

Read More: ‘The job is not finished,’ Borrell says of fight against ISIS following meeting with KDP President Masoud Barzani

In Sept. 2021, the EU’s chief diplomat visited Baghdad and Erbil, and said that the European Union remains committed to its partnership with the Kurdistan Region in the fight against ISIS.