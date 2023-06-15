Politics

Iraq plays an important role in normalization between Saudi Arabia and Iran: EU High Representative

“I hope I will have the occasion to go back to Iraq and maybe also to Kurdistan.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Josep Borrell, EU High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Josep Borrell, EU High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Europe Josep Borrell Kurdistan Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Josep Borrell, EU High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, told Kurdistan 24’s Barzan Hassan during the seventh Brussels conference on Syria, that Iraq plays an important role in the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Moreover, he praised the Iraqi government “the good cooperation with the European Union in some fields in particular, on the field of migration.”

Furthermore, he underlined Iraq plays a key regional role in balancing multiple tensions in the region. “They have been playing an important role in the normalization of the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Iran,” he said.

Read More: PHOTOS: EU’s chief diplomat takes bazaar tour before leaving Kurdistan Region  

Therefore, he called the Iraqi government a factor of stability. “The (Iraqi) Minister invited me to the Baghdad conference, that will take place in November, so I hope I will have the occasion to go back to Iraq and maybe also to Kurdistan…”

“It certainly was very well received and my message can only be a message of cooperation and mutual understanding between the different institutions of the country,” he concluded.

Read More: ‘The job is not finished,’ Borrell says of fight against ISIS following meeting with KDP President Masoud Barzani

In Sept. 2021, the EU’s chief diplomat visited Baghdad and Erbil, and said that the European Union remains committed to its partnership with the Kurdistan Region in the fight against ISIS. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive