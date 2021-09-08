‘The job is not finished,’ Borrell says of fight against ISIS following meeting with KDP President Masoud Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The war against the Islamic State (ISIS) group is not over yet, the EU’s chief diplomat said after meeting with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday.

Josep Borrell also said that the European Union remains committed to its partnership with the Kurdistan Region in the fight against ISIS.

Borrell landed in Baghdad on Monday, where he met with top Iraqi officials, including Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. He then flew to the Kurdistan Region to meet senior Kurdish officials, including Masoud Barzani, the former president of the autonomous region and the current leader of the KDP.

“We remain firmly committed – the job is not finished,” Borrell tweeted on Wednesday, commending the vital contribution the Peshmerga made to the multinational coalition's efforts to combat ISIS.

Insightful discussion w/@masoud_barzani on the role of Kurdistan region in Iraq & security issues yesterday. I commend the important contribution of Kurdistan regional government in the efforts of the @coalition against Da’esh. We remain firmly committed - the job is not finished pic.twitter.com/MOchGJkyqg — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) September 8, 2021

During his meeting with Barzani on Tuesday, Borrell praised the role played by the Kurdish leader in the nation’s struggle for freedom and expressed his appreciation for the sacrifices made by Peshmerga forces and the people of Kurdistan in the war against terrorism. He also expressed his appreciation for the region's hosting of hundreds of thousands of civilians displaced by the conflict.

The European leader met separately with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and President of Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday in Erbil, where he later gave a tour around its historic landmark of Erbil Citadel and main bazaar.

