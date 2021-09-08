Culture

PHOTOS: EU’s chief diplomat takes bazaar tour before leaving Kurdistan Region  

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is showing Josep Borrell, EU's chief diplomat, a portrait of Erbil at his office, Sept. 7, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Josep Borrell EU Erbil Krg Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Following a busy day of meetings with high-profile Kurdish officials in the autonomous region, the EU’s High Representative Josep Borrell visited Erbil’s bustling bazaar and enjoyed its popular foods. 

Officials from the Kurdistan Region explain the food items at a dried fruit shop to Josep Borrel, EU's top diplomat, in Erbil's Bazzar, Sept. 7, 2021. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/Facebook)
Borrell also visited the adjacent ancient citadel of Erbil, which he said that “every human being should know”. Atop the hill overlooking the bazaar, on which the 6,000-year-old citadel sits, the European leader reviewed the EU-funded revitalization efforts of the iconic Kurdish landmark.

EU's Josep Borrel is having a kebab wrap in Erbil's main bazzar, Sept. 7, 2021. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/Facebook)
Later, alongside top officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Borrell visited the main bazaar of the Kurdish capital, where he had Kebab, fresh juices, Kurdish tea, and dried fruits.

Josep Borrel is enjoying a cup of tea alongside officials from the KRG, Sept. 7, 2021. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/Facebook)
In a press conference alongside Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday, Borrell also said that “it would be impossible to visit Iraq without paying strong attention to the Kurdistan Region.”

Josep Borrell, EU's chief diplomat, speaks with a fresh juice seller in Erbil's main bazzar, Sept. 7, 2021. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/KRG)
