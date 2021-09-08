PHOTOS: EU’s chief diplomat takes bazaar tour before leaving Kurdistan Region  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Following a busy day of meetings with high-profile Kurdish officials in the autonomous region, the EU’s High Representative Josep Borrell visited Erbil’s bustling bazaar and enjoyed its popular foods.

Borrell also visited the adjacent ancient citadel of Erbil, which he said that “every human being should know”. Atop the hill overlooking the bazaar, on which the 6,000-year-old citadel sits, the European leader reviewed the EU-funded revitalization efforts of the iconic Kurdish landmark.

Later, alongside top officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Borrell visited the main bazaar of the Kurdish capital, where he had Kebab, fresh juices, Kurdish tea, and dried fruits.

In a press conference alongside Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday, Borrell also said that “it would be impossible to visit Iraq without paying strong attention to the Kurdistan Region.”

