Security

Five persons arrested after shootout over agricultural land in Diyarbakir kills 9

On Thursday, nine people died in a shoutout between the Ateş and Alyamaç families due to a property dispute over agricultural land in the province of Diyarbakir.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Turkey Diyarbakir Turkey Bismil

RBIL (Kurdistan 24) –  Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of 9 citizens in the Bismil district in Turkey’s Kurdish majority province of Diyarbakir (Amed in Kurdish).

Investigations are ongoing to apprehend 13 additional suspects.

On Thursday, nine people died in a shoutout between the Ateş and Alyamaç families due to a property dispute over agricultural land in the province of Diyarbakir (Amed). Five individuals from the Alyamaç family and four individuals from the Ateş family died due to armed clashes. 

Videos depicting the aftermath of the incident were widely circulated on social media, revealing the sight of six lifeless bodies strewn across a wheat field.

The Diyarbakir Republican Prosecutor's Office has assigned 3 prosecutors to the case, and so far 5 suspects were arrested. 

Furthermore, a thorough examination is being conducted regarding the weapons used in the incident to determine which party utilized them.

In addition, the bodies of the 9 deceased individuals have been laid to rest in the Yenikoy Cemetery in Diyarbakir and the Bismil Cemetery. Medical treatment for 2 injured individuals is ongoing at the hospital.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive