Five persons arrested after shootout over agricultural land in Diyarbakir kills 9

RBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of 9 citizens in the Bismil district in Turkey’s Kurdish majority province of Diyarbakir (Amed in Kurdish).

Investigations are ongoing to apprehend 13 additional suspects.

On Thursday, nine people died in a shoutout between the Ateş and Alyamaç families due to a property dispute over agricultural land in the province of Diyarbakir (Amed). Five individuals from the Alyamaç family and four individuals from the Ateş family died due to armed clashes.

Videos depicting the aftermath of the incident were widely circulated on social media, revealing the sight of six lifeless bodies strewn across a wheat field.

The Diyarbakir Republican Prosecutor's Office has assigned 3 prosecutors to the case, and so far 5 suspects were arrested.

Furthermore, a thorough examination is being conducted regarding the weapons used in the incident to determine which party utilized them.

In addition, the bodies of the 9 deceased individuals have been laid to rest in the Yenikoy Cemetery in Diyarbakir and the Bismil Cemetery. Medical treatment for 2 injured individuals is ongoing at the hospital.