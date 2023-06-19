KRG aims to turn Kurdistan Region into a regional ‘agricultural, trade hub’, says PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a meeting with over two dozen US businesspeople in Erbil on Monday, the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said his government works to turn the Kurdish region into an important agricultural and trade hub in the region.

Barzani received a US Chamber of Commerce delegation, consisting of over 12 companies and more than 20 businesspeople from various sectors of the food value chain system, including processing, storage, and restaurants.

The premier briefed the delegates on his cabinet’s reform program, including economic diversification, the development of the agricultural sector, building a robust economic infrastructure, launching a banking system, and digitalization of public service provision, a statement from the government noted.

Barzani highlighted that the KRG’s goal is to turn the region into a crucial agricultural and trade hub in the region in order to provide food security, the press release added.

The top official has reiterated on many occasions that Kurdistan could be a food basket for the region as it has fertile land and significant human capital.

Expressing his government’s willingness to provide any facilitation for US investment, Barzani encouraged US companies to invest in Kurdistan Region, particularly in the renewable energy and banking sectors, per the statement.

He expressed his gratitude to the United States for strengthening its ties with the Kurdistan Region through the private sector, it added.

Steve Lutes, the US Chamber of Commerce vice president for Middle East affairs, briefed Barzani on the delegates and their visit's purpose.

The US Consulate General Erbil Irvin Hicks Jr. also attended the meeting.

To slash its heavy reliance on hydrocarbon revenues, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) ninth cabinet has launched several initiatives to reform and develop the agricultural sector, including opening foreign markets to Kurdish farmers, Premier Barzani has said on many occasions.

The government oversaw the export of the first batches of Kurdish locally-grown pomegranates to a number of Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar last year.

Other agricultural products such as apples, grapes, and honey are expected to be exported to Gulf and European markets in the future, according to government officials.