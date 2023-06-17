Senior US Chamber of Commerce officials discuss US-Kurdistan Region trade ties with Kurdistan 24

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan 24 on Saturday interviewed Anna Burress, Director of Middle East Affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce, and David Lutes, Vice President for Middle East Affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce.

Both officials discussed US-Kurdistan Region trade ties and American investment in the region.

Burress revealed that their delegation comprises 14 companies and over two dozen US business representatives.

Meanwhile, Lutes said that they brought a delegation that focused on one sector and that sector is the entire value chain of the food ecosystem.

“There are a range of areas that I think American expertise can partner up and bring collaboration to the Kurdistan Region in that value chain from the farm [and] ultimately to marketing and grocery stores,” he added.

He also reaffirmed that they are not here as the US chamber to tell companies where they have to do business.

“What we’re trying to do is to raise awareness and help people make connections to lead to trade and investment,” Lutes confirmed.

Furthermore, Lutes reiterated that the US Chamber is a very diverse organization, and represents the interests of over three million companies.

On the other hand, Burress stated they recognize that the opportunity for US companies in the Kurdistan Region expands beyond the agriculture sector.

“Being able to come here in person with this delegation as the American business community and learn more about the investment environment and with the Invest Kurdistan program happening later this week and learning more about the [Kurdistan Region] Prime Minister’s priorities and target projects, that will be a very important part of our delegation’s visit,” she said.

Lastly, she noted that it would be a very important part of their delegation’s visit to “get more clarity and for people to return to Washington as the Chamber to be able to share with [...] companies who work with us today to expand partnership and their investments here [in the Kurdistan Region].”

Lutes concluded the interview by saying he admired the fact that women in the Kurdistan Region are included in the workforce, including roles in management and decision-making.