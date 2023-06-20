Czech Republic, Kurdistan Region to strengthen economic ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 12) – At the official invitation of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Czech Republic, Begard Talabani, the minister of agriculture and water resources in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), and her accompanying delegation on Tuesday paid an official visit to Prague, according to a statement from the KRG.

In the meeting, both sides discussed the agriculture and irrigation sectors, dams, and the situation of Kurdistan Region farmers, the statement added.

The KRG Ministry of Agriculture delegation invited Czech Republic companies to invest in the Kurdistan Region and promised to facilitate the process.

Another meeting topic was organic farming and Kurdistan Region domestic product export to the Czech Republic.

Moreover, both sides agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding on the contents of the meeting and continue to cooperate with each other.

The Czech Republic opened its diplomatic office in Erbil in May 2006, demonstrating a vote of confidence in the Kurdistan Region's official autonomy earlier than other European nations.

On Sept. 29, 2021, at the ancient citadel of Erbil, a Kurdish-Czech concert was held to mark the 15th anniversary of the Czech Republic's representative office in Erbil.