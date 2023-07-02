More than 113,000 tourists have visited Sulaimani Province thus far

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Sulaimani Tourism Media and Marketing Directorate announced on Sunday that more than 113,000 tourists from Iraq, Iran, and other countries visited Sulaimani province during the Eid al-Adha holiday.

85% of the tourists came from central and southern Iraq, according to the announcement.

Moreover, the announcement said that despite the visit of a significant number of tourists, there were no accommodation problems.

Previously, Ibrahim Abdulmajid, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) General Board of Tourism, told Kurdistan 24 that more than 300,000 tourists are expected to visit the tourist destinations of the Kurdistan Region.

More than six million tourists visited the Kurdistan Region in 2022.

In addition to the holiday season, thousands of domestic tourists from across Iraq visit the northern Kurdistan Region, known for its mountain resorts and relatively cool temperatures, to escape the scorching hot summers in southern Iraq.

The KRG has proposed plans to further boost the tourism sector as an alternative to its overreliance on hydrocarbon revenues. The plan includes an eight-year plan to attract 20 million tourists annually.

The government launched an electronic visa application system earlier this year in a bid to facilitate investment and tourist traffic into the Region.