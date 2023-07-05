Politics

KRG appoints new spokesperson

author_image Kurdistan 24
KRG Spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani (right) attending a press conference, in which Jotiar Adil, his predecessor announced, the decision, July 5, 2023. (Photo: Hoshmand Sadiq/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan KRG DIM Jotiar Adil Peshawa Hawramani Ninth cabinet Masrour Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday announced Peshawa Hawramani as the new government spokesperson, replacing his predecessor Jotiar Adil.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has decreed the appointment of Hawramani for the position, Mr Adil announced in a press conference in Erbil.

The former spokesperson will remain as the head of the KRG Department of Media and Information (DMI).

“I sincerely thank Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for his continued support and placing that significant trust in me,” Mr Adil, a former university professor of political science, told the reporters.

Hawramani, a former journalist and lawmaker, said he wants to maintain a “good and firm” relationship with the media for the sake of delivering "reliable and fact-based news," to the public. 

He thanked Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for entrusting him with the “difficult task”.

Headed by Prime Minister Barzani, the KRG Ninth Cabinet was inaugurated in July 2019 with a comprehensive reform program across many sectors.

Since then, the government has initiated several projects to revive the agricultural sector, enhance public service provision, increase government revenues, and cut expenditures, top officials of the cabinet have said on many occasions.

