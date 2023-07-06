Erbil records a new Crimean-Congo fever case

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A man in northern Erbil province has tested positive for Crimean-Congo fever, a tick-borne disease that transmits from infected animals or meat to human beings, the local health authority announced.

The 35-year-old butcher is from the Choman district in northern Erbil province, Ahmed Hassan, the head of the town’s health directorate, told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

‌The new infection marks the 13th confirmed Crimean-Congo Hemimorphic Fever in Kurdistan Region since January this year, according to figures compiled by Kurdistan 24. Five deaths have been recorded as well.

Out of over 260 confirmed cases in Iraq, at least 14 people have died since the beginning of this year, according to figures from the Iraqi Ministry of Health.

Iraq recorded the first case of Crimean-Congo Fever, against which no known vaccine or cure exists so far, in 1979. Annually, the country records about 20 cases of the disease.

High fever and internal and external bleeding are the most common symptoms of the disease.

Unregulated livestock breeding and slaughtering have been blamed by health officials for the uptick in cases both this year.

Iraqi and Kurdish health and veterinary officials have recently ramped up efforts to raise public awareness of the disease and prevent its spread through disinfection campaigns and cracking down on illegal slaughtering at public places.