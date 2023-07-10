Over 80 percent of KRG Ninth Cabinet’s agenda implemented, says top official  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – As the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ninth Cabinet marks its fourth anniversary, a senior public official said on Monday that 80 percent of the cabinet’s agenda has been implemented.

Remarks by the Head of KRG Department of Media and Information Jotiar Adil came during a Stronger Kurdistan event held in Erbil to mark the fourth anniversary of the Ninth Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. Several Kurdish ministers, representatives of international organizations, and foreign diplomats attended the event.

“Despite all the challenges and crises this cabinet has faced, we can prove that over 80 percent of the Agenda’s promises had been implemented,” Adil said in his speech, detailing the projects that the government has undertaken over the past four years in various sectors.

The cabinet’s agenda, declared in July 2019 by Prime Minister Barzani, gives particular attention to a comprehensive and multisectoral reform program. It is a combination of all the projects and proposals that had been introduced by the participating political parties in the government, per the KRG website.

In a bid to improve agriculture, which has become the cabinet’s center of attention, the government has undertaken 190 projects across the Kurdistan Region, Adil said.

Over 780 industrial and commercial factories, worth $1.75 billion, were licensed by the cabinet over the past four years and had created 13,000 direct jobs in the Region, per the top media official.

More than 270 investment projects, worth $13.5 billion, have been implemented in over 10 different sectors over the same period.

The cabinet has been adamant about implementing its ministerial agenda despite the political infighting and other obstacles, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the drop in oil prices, several KRG top officials have said on numerous occasions.