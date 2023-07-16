Turkish drone injures civilian in Manbij: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone on Sunday injured a civilian in the countryside of Manbij in the province of Aleppo, a war monitor reported.

The Turkish drone reportedly targeted a military vehicle of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) while it was passing the road of the Tishreen dam near the Hasan Agha village in the countryside of Manbij, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

The location is around 50 kilometers from the Turkish border.

According to data from SOHR Turkey carried out 27 drone strikes since early 2023.

Due to these attacks, 41 persons were killed, including 10 civilians.

Also in mid-June, four fighters of the Manbij Military Council were killed and two others injured by a Turkish drone strike. Prior to this, three fighters of the Manbij Military Council were killed on July 9 by a mine explosion.

Since May of 2022, Turkish officials have repeatedly said that they would launch an operation in Tal Rifaat and Manbij. The US has often warned Turkey not to launch any new cross-border operation.

The General Command of the Manbij Military Council (MMC) has previously underlined that their forces will resist any Turkish operation.

The MMC, backed by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), liberated the northern Arab-majority city from ISIS with US support in 2016 in one of the bloodiest urban battles against ISIS in Syria.

Manbij, located in northern Syria's Aleppo province, lies on the Syrian-Turkish border and it is connected to Turkish-occupied Afrin through the M4 international highway.