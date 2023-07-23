Iraqi Finance Ministry responsible for Kurdistan Region budget: KRG top official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Finance and Economy Awat Janab Noori announced on Sunday in a press conference that the KRG has met all of Baghdad’s requirements, and from now on the Iraqi Finance Ministry is responsible for sending the Kurdistan Region budget.

The Minister revealed that another meeting with Baghdad is scheduled and hopes the results will please everyone.

"The domestic revenue is not enough for salaries, because Kurdistan oil exports have been suspended for several months. Questions about salaries should be directed to the Iraqi Ministry of Finance," Noori stated.

The remarks of the KRG Minister came after his visit to the Parwezkhan border crossing where he laid the foundation stone of the Teleco gate and Parwezkhan water projects.

He also noted that besides leading to more trade movement at the Parwezkhan border crossing, these projects will provide more job opportunities for the residents of the area.

A KRG delegation is set to visit Baghdad on Monday to continue budget implementation and salary talks that are underway between the two governments.

