Three killed in Turkish drone attack in northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone on Friday killed three people on the road between Tel Ma’rouf and Khaznah villages in Qamishlo countryside, a war monitor reported.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that three fighters were killed in an attack by a Turkish drone.

Also, the Media Center of the Internal Security Forces, in a statement, confirmed that the Turkish drones “targeted two cars on the road linking the village of Khazneh and the town of Tal Maarouf, which led to the martyrdom of three people and the injury of two people with varying degrees of injury.”

The statement didn't not clarify if fighters were killed or civilians.

Additionally, on July 16, a Turkish drone injured a civilian in the countryside of Manbij in the province of Aleppo.

According to data from SOHR, Turkey carried out 28 drone strikes since early 2023.

A Kurdish Peace Institute report by Meghan Bodette, published this week, underlined that since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)’s victory in May 2023, Turkish military action against Kurdish groups in Iraq and Syria has intensified.

The report quoted data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) that shows there have been 665 Turkish airstrikes and drone strikes in northern Iraq and northern Syria in the first half of 2023."