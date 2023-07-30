Iraq, Kuwait discuss combating narcotics trafficking

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Top Iraqi and Kuwaiti diplomats on Sunday discussed ways to combat the rising threats from narcotics trafficking, which the two countries regularly announce drug-busting operations.

Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem al-Sabah arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Sunday and met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, with him he had discussed a range of topics, including the outstanding issues between Baghdad and Kuwait City.

In a presser following the meeting, Minister Hussein said that “combating narcotics” and the rising trafficking of illegal substances had been highlighted.

“We discussed cooperation in combating and containing the rising drug trafficking,” Hussein said.

The outstanding issues between the two countries, including maritime border disputes, the fate of missing Kuwaiti persons as well as archival documents, were discussed.

Serving a transit route, Iraq has seen an increasing level of narcotics seizures as well as arrests of traffickers who are accused of engaging in the illegal trading of drugs into Gulf countries, particularly Kuwait.

Captagon, a trading name for a methamphetamine-like stimulant, is among the most confiscated substances millions of which had been seized over the past few years.

Users feel mild euphoria after taking Captagon pills. The use of the drug leads to various health problems, including blood pressure, hallucinations, and blurred vision. Irritability and fatigue are also the two most common withdrawal symptoms of Captagon.

Produced in Syria, the drug’s main market is the Gulf states, according to those who follow the illicit drug business.