U.S. Committed to Continued anti-ISIS Mission

WASHINGTON DC, United States (Kurdistan 24) – “We are committed to our counter Da’esh Mission and are focused on advancing peace, but we maintain the inherent right to self defense,” an official with the Coalition against ISIS, formally known as Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), told Kurdistan 24.

Continued Military Presence in Iraq

Those attacks were the focus of the first question that Kurdistan 24 posed to CJTF-OIR, as the official responded, “Attacks on Coalition forces endanger both our personnel and Iraqi civilians.”

“We urge the government of Iraq to take all necessary measures to protect U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria from these groups,” he continued. “Should these attacks persist, we will not hesitate to defend our forces, as we have in the past.”

He then affirmed, as noted above, the continued commitment to the fight against Da’esh.

He also explained that the Coalition’s Military Advisory Group (MAG) provides advice to local forces at two centers. One is the Joint Operations Command-Iraq, which advises the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF.)

The second is at the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs Operations Center (MOPOC), which advises the Kurdish Security Forces (KSF.)

“CJTF-OIR’s Military Advisory Group (MAG) provides advice to the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) at the Joint Operations Command - Iraq and the Kurdish Security Forces (KSF) at the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs Operations Center (MOPOC). MAG continues to advise, assist, and enable the ISF and the KSF to empower their military efforts and to enhance Iraq’s security. With that said, I suggest reaching out to the Iraq Security Media Cell, which can provide the most important perspective,” he stated.

Khor Mor Gas Field Attack

Kurdistan 24 also asked about the Apr. 26 drone attack on Khor Mor gas field.

“We strongly condemn the lethal attack on the civilian Khor Mor gas field in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR). These acts pose a severe threat to Iraq’s stability and the well-being of its people. We are aware of Prime Minister Sudani’s directive to establish an investigative committee, and we have full confidence that the Government of Iraq will identify the perpetrators and hold them accountable. Also, any time life is lost, it is a tragedy. We express our condolences to the families of those lost in the attack," the official replied.

Kurdish military and security sources have said that the attack was launched from within Iraq, from the area lying between Peshmerga and Iraqi Security Forces.

Asked about that issue, the official replied that the Coalition “The Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) continues to support the Joint Brigades, which are vital for coordination between the ISF and the KSF. The Joint Brigades patrol between Federal Iraq and the Kurdish Coordination Line (KCL). For further information, I again refer you to the Iraqi Security Media Cell."

However, they are dysfunctional. In 2017, a decision was made to establish such a force, but Baghdad has failed to fund it.

Nonetheless, Dana Gas, which operates the field, issued a statement on Tuesday, saying it had received assurances from the Iraqi government, as well as the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), that they had taken steps to significantly improve defenses at the site. So it was resuming production, which it had suspended after the attack.

