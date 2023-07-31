Kurdistan Racing Team finished 3rd at GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Racing Team, led by Kurdish racer Isaac Tutumlu, finished third at the 2023 GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup event held in Germany.

"We're here in Germany. We just finished on the podium, third in the GT World Challenge race at Nürburgring in the prime class, and it was a very nice race," Tutumlu told Kurdistan 24.

Tutumlu, representing the Kurdistan Racing Team, entered the race alongside teammates Samantha Tan and Jon Miller.

"We are thrilled to be back in competition and achieving another podium for Kurdistan. In fact, this marks a special milestone as it was in 2010 when the Kurdistan Racing Team first secured a podium finish. I am elated to bring back this achievement and proudly display our Kurdish flag once again on the World Championship stage."

The Kurdistan Racing Team is now preparing for the GT World Challenge Endurance Finale, which will take place on Oct. 1 in Barcelona, Spain.

"So hopefully, we will be able to have a good result, and we can even fight for a second position in the championship."

Tutumlu is a professional Catalan-Kurdish race car driver, who has been involved in motorsport racing from a young age.

"We started representing Kurdistan with the Barzani racing team in 2011. Then, in 2019, we converted the team from the Barzani racing team to the Kurdistan Racing Team, so we can represent all our country," he added.