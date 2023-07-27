Kurdistan Racing Team ready for new challenge at the Nürburgring

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Spanish racer of Kurdish heritage Isaac Tutumlu will contest the fourth round of the 2023 GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup season, which takes place in the famous “Green Hell” this weekend.

Tutumlu, defending the colors of Kurdistan Racing Team, is back at the wheel of the ST Racing with Rinaldi-run Ferrari 296 GT3 sharing the driving duties with Samantha Tan and Jon Miller.

“This weekend we have the fourth round of the GT World Challenge. It will be a three hours race and it's a track where we had the first podium for the coalition and racing team in 2019,” he told Kurdistan 24.

Tutumlu and his teammates achieved their first podium of the season at Paul Ricard 1000km in France, where they brought a second-place in Pro-Am Cup home with the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, and their sights are set on adding more rostrums to their tally in the class.

Read More: Isaac Tutumlu and Kurdistan Racing Team take 2nd place class podium at Paul Ricard

“So we are very happy to be back here and we're looking forward to repeating the podium we had in France, one half month ago. It's very important for us here in Germany because there's a lot of Kurds living in Germany. So, we expect a lot of fans coming here and we're looking forward to good results.”

The German circuit Nürburgring was built in the 1920s and it still remains as one of the most famous motorsport venues all around the world.

The 3 hours of Nürburgring will be held on the “GP-Strecke” or F1 layout consisting of 4.569 km with changeable weather as one of its characteristic features.

Tutumlu will drive the ST Racing with Rinaldi-entered Ferrari 296 GT3 teaming up with Canadian Samantha Tan and American Jon Miller.

The new Ferrari-built GT3 machinery proved to be extremely competitive during the past Spa 24 hours, despite the team being forced to retire at midnight after being caught in a chain-reaction incident.

Read More: Kurdish racer competed in world’s largest GT race

Tutumlu will hit the track on Friday morning during the Bronze test. Saturday’s single free practice session will take place at 08:30 with prequalifying scheduled at 12:25.

On Sunday morning, a qualifying session is due to take place at 08:45 with all three drivers in each car taking qualifying duties. The 3-hour race is set to start at 14:45. All track action will be streamed live on GT World YouTube channel.