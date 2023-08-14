PM Barzani inaugurates Delal Corniche in Zakho

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday inaugurated the Delal Corniche in the Zakho Independent Administration, in which he delivered a speech and addressed many pressing issues in the region.

As the land elevation surrounding the Khabur River is considerably higher relative to the river itself, the corniche roads offer pedestrians usable walkways along the Khabur’s “ledges.”

In turn, the renovated Delal area intends to boost the tourism, entertainment and business sectors, in addition to providing a refined communal area for residents.

At the beginning of his remarks, PM Barzani expressed his gratitude to the companies implementing this project, the Zakho Independent Administration, as well as the people of Zakho.

The Prime Minister also hopes this project will be carried out in all other parts of the Kurdistan Region and noted that "we have delivered our promises.”

“As far as I know, more than 170 projects have been implemented in Zakho recently. We plan to carry out a number of other projects in Zakho in the next phase. One of them is constructing a 60-meter road,” Barzani said.

He also revealed that they intend to build a dam in the city in the near future, which would be located above the Khabur River.

Furthermore, the Premier stated that despite the challenges and obstacles faced by the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ninth Cabinet, they have proven they can overcome difficulties and serve the Kurdistan Region people.

Regarding Erbil-Baghdad negotiations, Barzani added that “In the past, we have sent several delegations to Baghdad to discuss the issue of oil exports from the Kurdistan Region and the implementation of the federal budget law with the Iraqi government. We made several agreements with the Iraqi government, but unfortunately, these agreements were later breached.”

Meanwhile, he underlined that they would continue to protect the Kurdistan Region's constitutional rights.

“A KRG delegation will visit Baghdad in the coming days to reach an agreement with the Iraqi government on sending the Kurdistan Region's share of the budget law,” the Prime Minister added.

Lastly, Barzani reiterated that “There have been complaints about the KRG not distributing salaries on time. I think it is necessary to say that until the oil exports were halted, we distributed the salaries of the Kurdistan Region employees every month.”