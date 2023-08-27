Syrian Kurdish-led administration to increase salary increase for personnel

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Sunday, the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) implemented a significant salary increase of 100% for its personnel due to increasing monetary inflation in Syria.

الإدارة الذاتية ترفع الرواتب بنسبة 100%...

R. Xweser fonê karmendan ji 100% bilindkir... pic.twitter.com/aPs9EnjtKJ — Lukman Ahmi (@Luqmanehme) August 27, 2023

As per the provisions outlined in the mandate, the minimum monthly salary has been revised to approximately $75, while the maximum salary has been adjusted to around $590.

This comes amidst the backdrop of a deteriorating economy, and protests in southern Syria fueled by widespread frustration over the devaluation of the Syrian pound and the worsening economic conditions.

The worsening economic conditions has led to more external migration in northeastern Syria.

According to the UN, the Syrian pound lost over 80 per cent in three months of its value, and prices from essential goods spiraled out of control.

The Syrian government in mid-August ordered a 100% increase in the salaries and pensions of civil servants, military personnel and government contractors, the first such rise since December 2021, the BBC reported.