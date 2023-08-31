US applauds Kyrgyzstan repatriating 95 from Syria displacement camps

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US on Wednesday welcomed the step by Kyrgyzstan to repatriate 95 wives and children of ISIS families from camps in Syria.

"The Kyrgyz Republic’s repatriation of 95 people from al-Hol and Roj displaced persons camps in northeast Syria marks another important step towards resolving the humanitarian and security challenges in the region," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"This is the second such repatriation effort that the Kyrgyz Republic has carried out this year, following the repatriation of 59 women and children in February," he added.

Moreover, he said the US is grateful to our local partners, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and the Government of Kuwait, "for their support in returning displaced persons at al-Hol and Roj to their countries of origin."

A total 2,390 people have been repatriated to their countries of origin from these camps this year.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said this helped to ease the burden of providing humanitarian services and reducing the risk of further radicalization.

The al-Hol camp currently houses thousands of Iraqi, Syrian, and foreign nationals.

Al-Hol camp's current population stands at 49,000 people, which is a decrease from its peak of over 70,000 individuals in 2019.

While the Roj camp currently accommodates approximately 2,600 individuals, the majority of whom are third-country nationals.

The US and the SDF have repeatedly called on foreign countries to repatriate their nationals.