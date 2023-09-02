One killed in Turkish drone attack in northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone on Saturday killed one person, and injured three others near Girê Legê (al-Ma'bada) al-Hasakah province, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

According to the most recent data update from SOHR, Turkey has executed 45 drone strikes since the beginning of 2023.

These strikes have resulted in a total of 54 casualties, as well as in injuries to 51 others.

Read More: US expresses deep concern over violence in Deir ez-Zor

The Turkish drone strikes came amidst fighting between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and tribal forces in Deir ez-Zor.

Read More: Turkish drones attack positions in Manbij: SOHR

Moreover, Turkish-backed forces have attacked positions of SDF-linked forces in Manbij.