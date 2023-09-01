US expresses deep concern over violence in Deir ez-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United States on Friday expressed deep concern over recent violence, including loss of life, in Deir ez-Zor, Syria.

“We call on all parties to de-escalate and peacefully resolve the situation,” the US Embassy in Syria said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The United States reaffirms our focus on alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people, including our work to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS through partnership with the Syrian Democratic Forces,” the US Embassy said.

“We support ongoing efforts to maintain stability in the region and ensure all its people can coexist peacefully.”

Andrew J. Tabler, the Martin J. Gross Senior Fellow in the Linda and Tony Rubin Program on Arab Politics at The Washington Institute, and former Syria director on the National Security Council (NSC) conveyed to Kurdistan 24 that the United States is concerned about the situation in Deir ez-Zor due to its potential to impact the ongoing anti-ISIS efforts.

"The SDF projects it’s power into Deir ez-Zor is via local partners. When there is an internal problem like this, it affects the overall anti ISIS effort."

The US-led coalition against ISIS in an earlier statement also said violence must cease in northeast Syria, after 40 people were killed in clashes between the SDF and tribal fighters.

The US-led coalition stated that the current infighting “creates instability and increases the risk of Daesh (ISIS) resurgence.

Since Aug. 27, heavy clashes broke out between the SDF and Arab tribes in Deir ez-Zor, after the SDF arrested and dismissed Abu Khawla, the head of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council, an Arab majority group that was part of the SDF and fought against ISIS.