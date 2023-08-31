Turkish drones attack positions in Manbij: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports that Turkish drones attacked eight positions in Manbij overnight.

The drones targeted positions in Awn Al-Dadat, Muhsenly and Bokharat in the east of Aleppo province. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Moreover, there were reports that Turkish artillery on Thursday evening targeted the countryside of Tal Tamr.

The drone attack and shelling comes amidst fighting by Arab tribesmen and SDF forces in Deir ez-Zor.

Throughout the current year, Turkey has notably intensified its utilization of drone strikes within territories under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to the most recent data update from SOHR, Turkey has executed 45 drone strikes since the beginning of 2023.

These strikes have resulted in a total of 54 casualties, as well as the injury of over 50 others.