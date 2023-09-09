KRG extends condolences for Morocco’s deadly earthquake

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Safeen Dizayee, the head of the department of foreign relations of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), on Saturday extended condolences for Friday’s deadly earthquake in Morocco.

“My deepest condolences go out to all those who have lost loved ones in the devastating earthquake in #Morocco,” Dizayee posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and the people of Morocco during this difficult time. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery,” Dizayee added.

Moreover, Moaz Amrabat, an advisor to the Moroccan health minister, told Kurdistan 24 that more than 860 people have been killed and more than 700 have been injured in the earthquake that struck several Moroccan provinces this morning.

Amrabat also expected the death toll to rise to more than 1,000 in the coming hours.

A number of countries, including Qatar, Spain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and many others, have expressed their willingness to assist the Moroccan government in rescuing people trapped under the rubble, according to Amrabat.

The earthquake struck late Friday night in villages in the Atlas Mountains and in the historic city of Marrakech.

It was the largest earthquake (magnitude 6.8) to hit Morocco in 120 years, and it caused buildings and walls in ancient cities to collapse.

As of Saturday evening, there has been an updated total of at least 1,037 deaths, most of them in Marrakech and five provinces near the epicenter, as well as 1,204 injuries.