PM Barzani commemorates September Revolution

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in a statement on Monday commemorated the 62nd anniversary of the September Revolution.

“As we celebrate the 62nd anniversary of the September Revolution, we salute all the heroic Peshmergas and all those who took part in the revolution,” PM Barzani said.

The prime minister noted that the September Revolution was the greatest triumph of the Kurdish people in which the different components of Kurdistan, despite their differences, worked together for a common goal under the leadership of the national leader, Mullah Mustafa Barzani.

Moreover, Barzani noted that a significant historical achievement of the revolution was the Iraqi–Kurdish Autonomy Agreement of 1970, in which some Kurdish rights were recognized by the Iraqi government.

“The September Revolution demonstrated to all enemies and opponents of Kurdistan that the Kurdish people have taken the path of perseverance and prosperity rather than surrendering," the premier reiterated.

He added that it is important that the commemoration of the September Revolution serves as an excellent motivational tool for Kurds to realize the privilege of autonomy and freedom, as these concepts could only be achieved under the armed struggles of the Peshmerga. Therefore, according to Barzani, Kurds should appreciate their constitutional rights as well as the protection of their national achievements.

Launched on Sept. 11, 1961, the first phase of the armed struggle – demanding political autonomy and recognizing the cultural rights of Kurdish people in Iraq – lasted nine years before the revolutionary leadership and Baghdad authorities struck a deal, in which the former Iraqi regime formally acknowledged the cultural rights of Kurdish people, along with pledges of granting political autonomy.

The agreement is widely considered to be one of the first achievements of the Kurdish struggle, which forced the regime to recognize Kurdish demands for the first time in the history of the Middle East.