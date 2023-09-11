Politics

PM Barzani, Iranian envoy to Iraq address Arbaeen pilgrimage, financial entitlements

author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem al-Sadeq, Sept. 11, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday received Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem al-Sadeq and an accompanying delegation, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The Iranian Ambassador expressed his gratitude to the KRG for providing facilities and assistance to Iranian pilgrims traveling through  Iraq from the Kurdistan Region’s Haji Omaran border crossing.

Al-Sadeq also praised the Kurdistan Region's progress and prosperity, particularly the Erbil governorate.

PM Barzani discussed with the envoy the Kurdistan Region’s financial disputes with the Iraqi federal government, specifically the entitlements owed by Iraq.  The premier added that the Kurdistan Region has fulfilled all its obligations under the budget law and the Iraqi constitution, but that the entitlements have not been sent.

Recently, the Iraqi High Committee for the Arbaeen Pilgrimage announced that 122,556 Shia pilgrims have visited Najaf and Karbala from the Haji Omaran border crossing over the past 23 days.

Read More: Over 122,000 Shia pilgrims have visited Najaf and Karbala from Haji Omaran

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top right) during his meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem al-Sadeq, Sept. 11, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
