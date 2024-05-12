We expect Baghdad to promptly send Kurdistan Region civil servants’ salaries: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in a presser on Sunday said "We expect Baghdad to promptly send the salaries of civil servants in the Kurdistan Region for April and May."

The Prime Minister's remarks came after his attendance at the symposium on Drought and the Impact of Climate Change on the Political, Economic, and Demographic Situation of Iraq.

Prime Minister Barzani also said that the Kurdistan Region had fulfilled all its obligations.

"We have implemented all the requests made by the Iraqi government to ensure smooth delivery of the Kurdistan Region civil servants’ salaries," Barzani stated.

Regarding Tawtin, the premier revealed that they have been in the process for a long time. Approximately 400,000 people in the Kurdistan Region have registered to receive their salaries through banks.

“The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has taken a significant step towards enhancing economic development for its citizens. Anyone who opposes this initiative essentially opposes the idea of citizens having the autonomy to manage their own finances and make monetary choices," he added.

Furthermore, he emphasized that “the KRG has taken all necessary measures to safeguard the interests of the Kurdish people and has fulfilled its obligations to Baghdad. The remaining factor is how the Iraqi government will respond. The government has fulfilled its responsibilities, and the political parties now must set aside their own interests and support the KRG in making decisions that benefit the Kurdish people.”