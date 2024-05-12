We must foster culture of environmental protection, says PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday said “We must foster a culture of environmental protection.”

The Prime Minister’s remark came during his participation in the symposium on Drought and the Impact of Climate Change on the Political, Economic, and Demographic Situation of Iraq.

Regarding climate change, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stated that the crucial issue at hand is how to effectively address the perils associated with climate change. Failure to find an appropriate solution will not only endanger the well-being of our citizens but also threaten the stability of our region.

"It has always been human nature to seek a suitable environment, food, water, and security. Therefore, environmental threats in one region inevitably affect other regions," the Prime Minister said.

The prime minister also mentioned that one of the key measures to address environmental issues is through individuals protecting nature in their own surroundings and creating a conducive environment for life. The promotion of environmental awareness is crucial, along with personal growth within society, and the mitigation of desertification and deforestation.

"It is the responsibility of the authorities and the government to address this issue. In the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), we have already implemented measures to tackle this, including the construction of ponds and dams, and reforestation efforts," Barzani said.

Meanwhile, he stated that they needed more cooperation and coordination with Baghdad to combat climate change.

The Prime Minister emphasized that migration originating in Iraq will not be limited to the Kurdistan Region, but will also reach Europe. This migration will inevitably bring forth a myriad of other issues, encompassing cultural, security, economic, and political concerns, to name a few.

“Iraq currently has water, but the country has not utilized it efficiently due to poor governance. To reduce water waste and preserve natural resources, there is a need for improved governance. However, it is important to note that Iraq has not reached a state of water scarcity,” the premier stressed.

Concerning Kurdistan Region security, Barzani pointed out that the Peshmerga forces and security forces have played a crucial role in maintaining security and stability in the Kurdistan Region.

Also, he stated that Baghdad should not view everything solely from a political standpoint. Furthermore, it should not perceive the establishment of a robust economic infrastructure in the Kurdistan Region as a threat. Instead, Baghdad should encourage economic stability, which would ultimately benefit the entire nation of Iraq.

"A strong economy contributes to the prosperity of a country and can help mitigate the risks of environmental change. The Kurdistan Region has taken steps to address this issue, and we encourage Iraq to do the same. Politicizing these matters hinders progress," he noted.

Moreover, the premier underscored that “to enhance our economic infrastructure, we have made efforts to diversify our economy.”

“We hope that all communities in Iraq will benefit from the Development Road project,” he added.

"We propose that the Development Road should stretch from southern Duhok, passing through Semel and continuing east of the Tigris River towards Mosul, Erbil, Kirkuk, and eventually reaching Basra. This route would be significantly more beneficial. However, the plan they have developed is flawed," Barzani stated. He further mentioned that they had conveyed to the Iraqi prime minister that the road east of the Tigris would be more costly, but this information is incorrect. Barzani expressed his hope that this issue would not be politicized and that it would serve the interests of the Iraqi people rather than benefiting foreign nations.

“The Kurds deserve to be treated on par with other nations, with no exceptions. Whatever is deemed suitable for another nation should be considered appropriate for the Kurds as well. The Kurds strive for equal treatment alongside all other nations in the region. Whatever is considered lawful for others must also be deemed lawful for the Kurds,” Barzani underlined.