Iraqi parliament to vote on recognizing Halabja as new province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi lawmakers are set to vote on recognizing Halabja as the 19th Iraqi province on Thursday, according to the governing body’s agenda.

The members of parliament will discuss the subject at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, per the agenda released on Tuesday evening.

The Iraqi government in March issued a decree, recognizing the Kurdistan Region’s fourth province as a new province in the country.

Halabja’s elevation of its administrative status to a province is believed to have helped the city, which endured Saddam Hussein’s notorious chemical bombardment in 1988, in securing direct funds from the Iraqi budget to help reconstruct the war-torn area.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani welcomed the Iraqi government’s decision early this year, reiterating the call for compensating the city’s victims.

Since 2014, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has recognized Halabja as its fourth province, after Duhok, Erbil, and Sulaimani.

The regional government has opened new directorates and offices in the city in a bid to delegate more power to local authorities.

In addition to direct injuries sustained in the actual chemical attack, a significant percentage of the population has developed multiple chronic health conditions as a result of exposure to the toxic substances used. Thirty-four years after the attacks, the survivors and victims of the tragedy are still struggling with chronic health consequences.