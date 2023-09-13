PM Barzani thanks Austria’s support for Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday extended his gratitude to Austria’s envoy for the support the European country had provided to the Kurdish region over the past years.

Barzani received Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and his accompanying delegation in Erbil, where they discussed Erbil-Vienna bilateral ties and ways to enhance them. Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani also attended the meeting, according to a government press release.

The minister thanked the Austrian top diplomat for his country's support to the Kurdistan Region on various occasions, reiterating Erbil’s willingness to develop ties with Vienna, the statement noted.

The visit is intended to reinforce the friendship with the Kurdistan Region and enhance the ties, the minister told Barzani, according to the statement.

The officials also highlighted the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Iraq’s federal government. They stressed the importance of safeguarding the Kurdish region’s constitutional rights.

They also stressed the significance of benefiting from the experience of federalism in the world, Europe, and Austria to foster the Iraqi federal system further.

Lastly, Schallenberg and Barzani also highlighted efforts to combat climate change.

The Austrian minister on Tuesday reopened his country’s diplomatic mission in Baghdad following decades of closure.

The country is also set to establish its honorary consul in Erbil, the minister told Kurdistan 24

However, although Vienna does not have a diplomatic presence, the country enjoys a close relationship with the Kurdistan Region. In Dec. 2006, the country’s Austria