Maliki affirms his willingness to help facilitate financial entitlements to Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday met with former Iraqi PM Nouri al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition.

During the meeting, the KRG Prime Minister addressed the dire circumstances faced by government employees of the Kurdistan Regional Government, highlighting the critical issue of delayed monthly salary payments by the federal government, a read-out of the PM office read.

The KRG Prime Minister emphasised that, despite the timely payment of monthly salaries to other regions in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region has unfortunately not received its employees rightful salaries for the past three months.

He underscored the critical need to promptly disburse the financial entitlements of the Kurdistan Region while upholding its constitutional rights.

The leader of the State of Law Coalition has affirmed his willingness to help facilitate the disbursement of the financial entitlements of the Kurdistan Region.

A KRG delegation on Thursday held several meetings in Baghdad to solve disputes between Baghdad and Erbil.

During the meetings, Prime Minister Barzani also "emphasised the need for all Iraqi political parties to champion the rights and entitlements of the Kurdistan Region's people and their public sector workers."

He underscored that these rights should be preserved just as those of the rest of Iraq and stressed that they should not be mired in political disputes.