PM Barzani thanks Kurdistani factions for political unity in Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday thanked the Kurdistan political factions for the unity they have shown on the financial entitlements of the Kurdistan Region.

Today, alongside DPM @qubadjt and the KRG delegation, we held discussions with federal govt officials and political factions to defend the rights and entitlements of the Kurdistan Region.



I thank the Kurdistani factions for the unity they have shown today on this issue. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) September 14, 2023

“Today, alongside DPM @qubadjt and the KRG delegation, we held discussions with federal govt officials and political factions to defend the rights and entitlements of the Kurdistan Region,” PM Barzani posted on the social mediaplatform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I thank the Kurdistani factions for the unity they have shown today on this issue.”

A KRG delegation led by PM Masrour Barzani on Thursday held several meetings in Baghdad to solve disputes between Baghdad and Erbil.

Also Kurdistan Region Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani in a Facebook post said today’s meetings with Iraqi leaders, Iraqi president and Iraqi PM were positive.

He emphasized that they will do everything possible to resolve the budget and salary problem.

Prime Minister @masrourbarzani says that the KRG delegation submitted two proposals to secure payments.



Long-term involves changes to laws, while the short-term will be discussed during the Iraqi cabinet meeting on Sunday.



Both welcomed by all major Iraqi factions. https://t.co/FBwR1pcPuK — Aziz Ahmad (@azizkahmad) September 14, 2023

Aziz Ahmad, the deputy chief of staff to PM Barzani, said in a post on X that the KRG delegation led by PM Barzani submitted two proposals to secure payments.

"Long-term involves changes to laws, while the short-term will be discussed during the Iraqi cabinet meeting on Sunday. Both welcomed by all major Iraqi factions," Ahmad posted.

The visit occurs at a time when Baghdad has declined to provide the Kurdish portion of the allocation for the past three months despite previous agreements between Erbil and Baghdad. This has led to a delay in payments to Kurdish civil servants for over two months.

Despite meeting its commitments as outlined in the agreements, Erbil asserts that the federal government has not disbursed salaries to its civil servants as per their prior mutual agreement.