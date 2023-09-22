Iraq wants to expand opportunities with Kurdistan Region, says Iraqi Premier at UN General Assembly

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani announced at the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday that their talks with the Kurdistan Region will continue.

Al-Sudani told representatives from the international community that Iraq seeks “to expand opportunities with the Kurdistan Region and lead to more productivity in all fields.”

The Premier emphasized that Iraq has made every effort to adapt to the new regional and global environment, particularly as a key player in the global marketplace. For this purpose, they have submitted a development road project to establish a center for global economic interaction.

He also stated that Iraq is calling on the international community to assist them in fighting corruption and eliminating it, which, “along with terrorism,” has harmed the country.

Regarding security, the prime minister stressed that Iraq does not wish to become a center for attacks against other countries such as Turkey and Iran, but he warned that Iraq has a right to defend itself in accordance with international law and respond to any attack or violation of its sovereignty.

Al-Sudani then discussed the refugee crisis in Iraq, stressing that they are continuing to help give them every opportunity to rebuild their lives. “If they wish to return to their homeland, we will open the door for them,” al-Sudani noted.

The prime minister also addressed his country’s battle with a severe drought that has plagued the country, stating that Iraq desperately needs help from the international community to help them resolve this issue.

Lastly, the Premier discussed his country’s battle against drug trafficking, stating that Iraq has a strategic plan for 2024-2025 aimed at preventing the societal threat that he believes “has caused as much disaster as terrorism.”