Quran desecrators seek to ‘sow division’ between Muslims and non-Muslims, says Nordic diplomat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Swedish foreign minister said those who had desecrated the Quran recently sought to sow division between followers of Islam and non-Muslims, labeling those individuals as “extremists and provocators”.

The remarks by Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom came during a speech he delivered at the 78th annual session of the General Assembly in New York, United States on Friday.

“Sweden has witnessed disrespectful burnings of the Quran. These desecrations are being carried out by extremists and provocators that seek to sow division between Muslims and non-Muslims,” Minister Billstrom said.

These people should not be allowed to succeed, the diplomat added.

Hundreds of angry protestors in July stormed the Embassy of Sweden in Baghdad and set the diplomatic post on fire after an Iraqi diaspora member set a copy of the Quran on fire after he had desecrated the holy book.

Baghdad severed all diplomatic ties with Sweden last week after Salwan Momika, an Iraqi diaspora member, kicked and stomped on the Quran and Iraqi flag outside the Embassy of Iraq in Stockholm. The government also expelled the Swedish Ambassador to Baghdad and recalled its chargé d'affaires in Sweden.

Such desecrations took place in other Nordic countries as well during the same period.