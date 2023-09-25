Major ‘sextortion’ kingpin arrested in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Erbil Security Directorate on Monday arrested a notorious suspect on charges related to “sextortion” and blackmail of both women and men.

The accused, a man referred to by the name K.M.M. to conceal his identity, was arrested on the order of the Erbil Security Investigation Judge.

The suspect allegedly owns more than 10 channels on Telegram and has published inappropriate videos of several women and men, with an additional 180 photos and videos that he threatened to publish.

The Directorate also released the names of the Telegram channels that the suspect used to threaten and post videos of others, which collectively operated under an umbrella group called Govand CTS.

It was requested that citizens visit the headquarters of the Erbil Security Directorate to file a complaint and take legal action if the suspect has previously threatened them.

Previously on Sunday, the Directorate announced that a 22-year-old man named B.B. had been arrested on charges of extortion, with alleged ties to the same Govand CTS organization.

Moreover, in late June, the Erbil Police in cooperation with Erbil Security arrested five individuals who deceived women through social media and threatened them.

“Sextortion” is a form of sexual exploitation in which an individual uses threats of public exposure or physical harm to compel someone to engage in sexual activity or to produce sexual images. It usually involves a criminal posing as a woman and luring victims to send sexually explicit media.

The crime is widespread in the Kurdistan Region, where victims are often pressured into paying a substantial sum of money to appease the felon.

The Security Directorate has provided a phone number, (+964) 0750-808-8080, which residents can contact via Viber and WhatsApp to inform them of any such crimes and incidents, and they further ensure the identity of the informant(s) is protected.