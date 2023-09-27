Security

Al-Hamdaniya wedding hall owner arrested: KRSC

The owner of the wedding hall has since been handed over to the Interior Ministry of the Iraqi Government, according to the KRSC statement.
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) in a statement on Wednesday announced the arrest of Sameer Sulaiman Krumi Rafo Asu, the owner of the wedding hall that caught fire overnight in the al-Hamdaniya district.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry has issued arrest warrants for several others with connections to the wedding hall.

The fire has reportedly killed more than 100 people so far and left 150 injured.

