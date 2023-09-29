Two SDF members killed in suspected ISIS attack near Raqqa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed in a suspected ISIS attack near Raqqa, a war monitor reported on Thursday.

Two SDF members were killed and three others were injured in an attack by ISIS cells with an improvised explosive device (IED), targeting a military vehicle of SDF on the road between Ain Issa and Tel Al-Samn in Raqqa, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

Despite the SDF's liberation of Raqqa from ISIS in 2017 with the support of the US-led coalition, ISIS cells continue to operate in the region.

According to data from SOHR, a total of 80 people have been killed in northeast Syria since 2023.

Also on Thursday, the SDF and the US-led coalition carried out a joint operation against an ISIS cell in the Raqqa region.