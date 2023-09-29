Security

Two SDF members killed in suspected ISIS attack near Raqqa

Two SDF members were killed and three others were injured in an attack by ISIS cells on Thursday near Raqqa.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands next an armored vehicle, at al-Sabha town in the eastern countryside of Deir el-Zour, Syria, Sept. 4, 2023. (Photo: Baderkhan Ahmad/ AP)
A U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands next an armored vehicle, at al-Sabha town in the eastern countryside of Deir el-Zour, Syria, Sept. 4, 2023. (Photo: Baderkhan Ahmad/ AP)
Syria raqqa SDF ISIS cells ISIS attacks

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed in a suspected ISIS attack near Raqqa, a war monitor reported on Thursday.

Two SDF members were killed and three others were injured in an attack by ISIS cells with an improvised explosive device (IED), targeting a military vehicle of SDF on the road between Ain Issa and Tel Al-Samn in Raqqa, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

Despite the SDF's liberation of Raqqa from ISIS in 2017 with the support of the US-led coalition, ISIS cells continue to operate in the region.

According to data from SOHR, a total of 80 people have been killed in northeast Syria since 2023.

Also on Thursday, the SDF and the US-led coalition carried out a joint operation against an ISIS cell in the Raqqa region.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive