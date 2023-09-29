SDF carries out new operation against ISIS in Raqqa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Farhad Shami, the head of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) media center, on Friday said that the SDF’s Anti-Terrorism Units (YAT) and the US-led coalition are conducting a operation against an ISIS cell in the Raqqa region.

"The intensive helicopter flights in Tabqa, Raqqa, and on the road connecting the two cities, as well as the sounds of explosions, are part of the joint operation,” he posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Further information regarding the operation will be disclosed at a later time,” he said.

Despite the SDF's liberation of Raqqa from ISIS in 2017 with the support of the US-led coalition, ISIS cells continue to operate in the area.

Moreover, the US-led coalition last Saturday arrested the ISIS leader Abu Halil al-Fad’ani in north Syria.

"Following his capture by the coalition, our Syrian Democratic Forces have taken custody of the aforementioned terrorist, Al-Fad’ani," the SDF said in a press release.

"Interrogations are now underway, focusing on his involvement in crimes against our people and his orchestrations of terrorist activities across several nations."