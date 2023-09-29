Iraqi Ministry of Health sends 13 Hamdaniya victims to Turkey, says Erbil health general director

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Director General of Health in Erbil, Mr. Dilovan Muhammed, told Kurdistan 24 on Friday that the Iraqi Ministry of Health will initially send 13 victims of the Hamdaniya fire to Turkey, while the remainder of the victims will be sent to “other foreign countries” for medical care.

A delegation from the Iraqi Ministry of Health arrived in Erbil today to discuss the condition of the wounded with the Kurdish health director, according to a Kurdistan 24 reporter.

Moreover, Hassan Ibrahim Khazraj, assistant director of the General Directorate of Civil Defense, said there is a risk of collapse and fire in buildings constructed using plastic materials and sandwich panels.

"Since they are flammable, legal action should be taken against their owners," Khazraj stated.

Khazraj stated that out of 7,000 Iraqi buildings, 4,000 were identified as lacking safety requirements, while the remaining 3,000 buildings did meet safety requirements.

The wedding hall fire broke out on Sept. 26 at 11:30 p.m., resulting in more than 100 deaths and leaving 150 injured.

Kurdistan Regional Government Spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani announced on Sept. 27 that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani had ordered three days of mourning in the Kurdistan Region due to the wedding hall fire in the Hamdaniya district.

Moreover, the Kurdistan Region Security Council in a statement on Sept. 27 announced the arrest of Sameer Sulaiman Krumi Rafo Asu, the owner of the wedding hall.