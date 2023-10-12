PM Masrour Barzani discusses importance of resolving Erbil-Baghdad issues with US Deputy Secretary

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday received a delegation led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Iraq and Iran, Victoria Taylor.

Our relationship with the US is rooted in a common understanding. Today with DAS Victoria Taylor, we:



• Stressed respect for KRG's federal status

• Agreed that KRG employees should be paid, like all Iraqis, through and by the KRG

• Called for the resumption of oil exports pic.twitter.com/Q2TsSChuYq — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) October 12, 2023

During the meeting they discussed the latest developments in the general situation in Iraq and the region and the importance and necessity of fundamentally resolving the issues of the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, especially after the recent visit of the Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to Baghdad in September.

They also stressed the importance of resuming the export of oil from the Kurdistan Region through the port of Ceyhan as soon as possible.

PM @masrourbarzani received a US delegation led by Victoria Taylor, DAS @StateDept_NEA. Discussing the current overall situation in Iraq and the region, the importance of resolving Erbil-Baghdad issues, and the resumption of oil exports, as well as KRG reforms and joint projects. pic.twitter.com/FJb9xp2mD5 — Safeen Dizayee (@SafeenDizayee) October 12, 2023

Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday confirmed that Baghdad is ready to resume oil exports through the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

The export was halted on March 25 at the request of Baghdad after Iraq claimed victory against Turkey at the International Arbitration Court in Paris, which awarded the Iraqi side $1.4 billion in compensation.

Moreover, PM Barzani stressed that the federal system of Iraq and the constitutional structure of the Kurdistan Region must be respected and the rights of all Iraqi communities must be protected.

The reforms of the ninth cabinet, especially the digitization of services and the streamlining of the banking system, as well as intensifying efforts and carrying out joint work and projects to address the negative impacts of climate change, were some of the other topics of discussion.

During the MERI Forum on Wednesday, US Deputy Assistant Secretary Taylor underlined that the US remains "strongly supportive of a strong and resilient Kurdistan Region within a federal Iraq. This is in Iraq's best interest as well."