Kurdistan 24 reporter barred from covering Hamdaniya fire funeral

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Wednesday were barred from covering the Hamdaniya fire funeral.

Masoud Warmeli, a reporter for Kurdistan 24, reported that a team of three from Kurdistan 24 attempted to cover the burial of 30 other victims of the Hamdaniya wedding hall fire, but were prevented by PMF-affiliated Rayan al-Kildani forces.

Warmeli said that after several attempts and contacts, PMF informed him that Kurdistan24's name was on the red list and that they would not allow Kurdistan 24 to cover the funerals of the Hamdaniya wedding hall fire victims.

Moreover, this is not the first time PMF – especially the Rayan al-Kildani unit – has prevented Kurdistan24 from entering Hamdaniya, as last week the same force prevented the same team from entering Hamdaniya.

The wedding hall fire broke out on Sept. 26 at 11:30 p.m., resulting in more than 100 deaths and leaving 150 injured.

Most of the injured were treated in hospitals in the Kurdistan Region. Also, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited Hamdaniya fire victims at Erbil Emergency Hospital and ordered three days of mourning in the Kurdistan Region.

Moreover, the Kurdistan Region Security Council in a statement on Sept. 27, announced the arrest of Sameer Sulaiman Krumi Rafo Asu, the owner of the wedding hall.

