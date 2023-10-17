PM Barzani inaugurates asphalt recycling plant in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday inaugurated an asphalt recycling plant in Erbil, making it the first facility of its kind in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, according to a readout from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The Prime Minister gave remarks during the inauguration ceremony, in which he indicated that this project is part of his cabinet’s environmental protection and economic reform programs.

Barzani also stressed that this is the first step toward building similar factories in other provinces.

“We encourage the private sector to develop similar projects so that we can make better use of previously discarded materials. The KRG has a program in place to promote environmental culture," he stated.

The plant has the capability to produce 2,000 tons of tar daily by recycling road materials, specifically asphalt, and recrafting them for road maintenance and construction.

Rawezh Rasoul, an engineer at the factory, stated that “the project is eco-friendly and cost-effective, consuming less fuel per hour.”

"The project involves pulverizing asphalt by grinding down the existing road surfaces, allowing us to reuse it for new road construction. It is environmentally friendly, emitting no dust, smoke, or CO2 gas," noted Emad Muhammed Amin, the Director of Road Maintenance in Erbil.

Amin added that "this initiative is an example of pioneering in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq; [...] In its initial phase, we will use recycled asphalt in the construction of the Erbil-Qoshtapa Road."

Moreover, Prime Minister Barzani on June 22 laid the foundation stone of one of the largest and “strategic” cement and power plants in Erbil province.

